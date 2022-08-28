Tom Mooney: educator, author and golfer who loved the great outdoors



The late Tom Mooney

By Charlie Keegan

TOM Mooney, Sycamore Road, Rathnapish, who passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday 13 July, gave a lifetime of service to education in the Carlow area at both primary and secondary levels during a distinguished teaching career covering 40 years.

A native of St Killian’s Crescent, Tom was only son of the late Gerald and Catherine (née Gorman) Mooney, his mother being a native of the Castledermot area. There were four girls in the Mooney family, all of whom survive Tom.

Tom, who would have celebrated his 87th birthday yesterday (22 August), was a proud Carlovian. The Mooney family is long-standing and highly respected in the Carlow area.

Attending Bishop Foley Boys Primary School on Station Road, Carlow, Tom won a scholarship to Coláiste Einde in Salthill, Galway, a preparatory college for students who would go on to study for primary teaching at St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra.

Having completed his teacher training in St Patrick’s, Tom was to spend all of his teaching career in his native town. First, he was appointed to his alma mater, Bishop Foley Boys, a position he took up in 1955. He was to spend the following 14 happy years in Bishop Foley. During those years, Tom studied for, and was awarded, his BA and MA degrees from UCG and obtained his H Dip in Education from Maynooth.

In 1969, Tom moved to St Leo’s Mercy Convent (now College), where he taught Irish, English and computers. It was the very start of the computer era in education and was an educational development which greatly piqued Tom’s interest.

The appointment of Tom Mooney to the staff of St Leo’s was significant as he was the school’s first lay teacher. The fact that he was the first male teacher in St Leo’s was a matter of indifference to Tom – he simply got on with the job. In time, he was appointed vice-principal at St Leo’s, where he finished out his teaching career, being held in the highest esteem by teaching colleagues and pupils alike, just as he had been in Bishop Foley.

He would recall that when he joined the staff at St Leo’s there were some 350 pupils, but by the time of his retirement the student number had reached 1,200, with a teaching complement of 80! The initial surge in student numbers had, no doubt, been greatly influenced by the

government’s introduction of free secondary education in 1968.

Outside of his teaching life, Tom Mooney kept himself busy. He wrote five books – four novels (all of which are available on Amazon) and one book on education. Tom was also the author of Irish school workbooks and the well-known ***Helicon Nótaí*** book series for Irish secondary school novels, used by thousands of Irish pupils in preparation for their state exams in the 1970s and ’80s.

From a sporting viewpoint, Tom was a lifelong member of Carlow Golf Club. He loved to play the Deerpark course and, at his peak, was playing off a handicap of four. He was a man to be reckoned with on the golf course and had the silverware to back it up. Among many other achievements, he played on the winning Carlow Golf Club team in five Provincial Towns Cups in 1958, 1960, 1967, 1973 and 1978. He won the Bruen Memorial Cup and the President’s Cup in 1962 and the captain’s (Fr John McDonald) prize in 1977.

Tom’s competitive golf extended for many years. In 1999, he was on the Carlow team that won in Leinster and came third in Ireland in the JB Carr Trophy. Golf was not always about competition, as he made many lifelong friends and acquaintances on the course, continuing to play the game until earlier this year.

It was Tom’s wife, the former Robina O’Neill from Old Dublin Road, who introduced her husband to the game of golf. Robina recalled that her father, the late Tom O’Neill, played the game in Carlow and she would go out with him, as did her husband Tom.

Outside of golf, Tom had a long-time interest in chess, being a member of Carlow Chess Club and reaching a high standard in the game, playing on the Armstrong Cup first team for the club.

Tom and Robina first met during the mid-1950s at a dance in the Town Hall, Carlow, when they were both in their late teens. “It was love at first sight,” said Robina, adding: “We became engaged after three years and were married in the town’s Cathedral of the Assumption on 7 June 1962 by Fr Cornelius Crowley, then Adm, honeymooning in Ballybunion. Tom was 25 and I was 24.”

Tom and Robina have lived in Sycamore Road, Rathnapish for the past 60 years, rearing a family of four sons. When their children were young, the Mooneys would take off for annual holidays with their trailer tent, and in later years their camper van, travelling to many European counties – travel being one of Tom’s passions. The couple also travelled extensively in the United States, visiting a large number of states during those trips.

A man of quiet disposition, Tom had battled illness for the last 11 years of his life, being treated in St James’s Hospital, Dublin. But he did not allow the illness to define his twilight years, continuing his normal life’s routine as closely as possible and, up to fairly recent times, being able to go walking with wife Robina. Walking was one of Tom’s great delights in life.

He passed away peacefully at home, his death being the first break in the family unit and creating a huge void in the lives of his devoted wife of 61 years, his cherished sons, cherished sisters, greatly-loved grandchildren and extended family circle.

Tom reposed at Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, when prayers were led by Fr Yanbo Chen, CC, Carlow. His remains were removed on Friday morning to Carlow Cathedral, where Tom was baptised, received First Holy Communion and Confirmation, and where he and Robina were married. His funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Chen and Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland.

A number of significant symbols of Tom’s life were brought forward at the start of Mass. His niece Una Hayes presented his teaching gown; a copy of ***Dinneen Irish Dictionary*** was brought up by his granddaughter Caoimhe Mooney – a keen Gaeilgeoir – Tom put this dictionary to great use in researching Irish names and places; while Tom’s son Peter presented a golf glove, symbolic of Tom’s love of the game and 66 years membership of Carlow Golf Club.

Readings at Mass were by his sons Tomás and Gearóid, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Tom’s grandchildren and his brother-in-law Tony Maher. The Offertory gifts were brought forward by his wife Robina and nephew Diarmuid Hayes. The wonderful singing of hymns at Mass was by Olivia Murphy.

A brief tribute to Tom at the end of Mass was delivered by his son Art.

Art said it would be a few words only, as his father wasn’t a fan of long funeral speeches and had him on a timer. Art offered the family’s sincere thanks to Dr Hayden and the nursing team at St James’s Hospital, Dublin; Dr Culda, Tracey, Wendy, Patricia and all at Centric Health in Carlow; the staff of Corless Pharmacy; Home Instead, and in particular Robert Markham; Healy’s for their professionalism and assistance; Fr Chen and Fr Little; and for the many neighbours and friends, who have been so kind to the family during the Mooney family’s time of sadness.

Art finished his tribute with the words: “There were many sides to Tom Mooney – educator, author, he loved travel and was a lover of nature, he was a strong golfer and chess player, a man of faith, a pioneer and, most importantly, a brother, husband, father and grandfather. He has touched the lives of many people and leaves a strong legacy – rest easy, Daddy.”

Following Mass, Tom was laid to rest with his parents in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Chen reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Tom is mourned by his wife Robina, sons Gearóid (Lucan, Dublin), Tomás (Clane, Co Kildare), Peter (Browneshill, Carlow), and Art (St Killian’s Crescent), sisters Patricia Fitzharris (Sycamore Road, Rathnapish), Sheila Maher (Old Dublin Road, Carlow), Kathleen Haughney (Chapelstown, Tullow Road, Carlow) and Colette Hayes (Clonakilty, Co Cork). He is also survived by his daughters-in-law Patricia, Maria and Dara, grandchildren Seán, Neill, Culann, Evan and Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law Eilis O’Neill, nephews, nieces, other relatives, his kind neighbours and circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Tom Mooney was celebrated on Saturday 13 August in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea.