Carlow Bus Park to close for upgrade works

THREE temporary bus stops will be put in place in Carlow town due to upgrade works at the local bus park in Hanover.

The bus park will be closed from Tuesday 6 September to Friday 18 November for “essential upgrade works”, according to Carlow County Council.

A Dublin to Waterford bus stop for Bus Éireann and JJ Kavanagh Services will be in place on Green Lane, across the road from the Shamrock Plaza car park.

A Waterford to Dublin bus stop for Bus Éireann and JJ Kavanagh Services will be installed on Barrack Street outside the former Deane’s newsagency.

The Wexford bus and Local Link services will operate from a bus stop at Kennedy Avenue outside Carlow Shopping Centre.

The council apologises for any inconvenience caused and anyone with queries in asked to contact the Carlow Municipal District office on 059 9136272.