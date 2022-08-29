Deadline looms for entries to Young Scientist Exhibition

CARLOW students are encouraged to get their thinking caps on as entry deadline nears for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Carlow schools have a proud tradition at the annual event, which shines a spotlight on STEM research and innovation.

This year’s deadline for entries is Monday 26 September, with the in-person exhibition taking place at the RDS from 11-14 January.

Students can enter across any one of four categories, whether their interests lie in technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; or chemical, physical and mathematical science.

An individual or group must submit a simple, one-page proposal outlining their bright idea.

Participating students will be in the running to win over 200 prizes across all four categories and age groups. The overall winners will take home the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists, where Ireland has a strong history of taking home the prize for first place, with 16 wins over the past 32 years.

Entries must be from second-level students aged between 12 and 19 years. For more information on the BTYSTE 2023, please visit www.btyoungscientist.com.