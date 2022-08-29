Death notices and funeral announcements

Predeceased by his brother David. Sadly passed away on the 27th August. Greatly missed by his heart broken parents Anne and John, brother Paul, sister Louise, brother-in-law Eamonn, sisters-in-law Jennifer and Karen, his nieces, nephews, grandmother, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, from 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday for family and close friends. Funeral to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, for requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul Society.