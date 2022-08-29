Scoliosis surgery for 32 children cancelled in Temple Street Hospital

Vivienne Clarke

The legal, policy and services director for the Children’s Rights Allowance, Julie Ahern has called on the Government and the Minister for Health to explain why scoliosis surgery for 32 children was cancelled.

The Government had an obligation to provide a proper health service for children and they needed to tell families what was happening, Ms Ahern told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Children’s Rights Allowance was “deeply concerned” at the cancellation of the scoliosis operations for children which were scheduled to take place over the next three weeks at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.

The operations had been cancelled pending a review.

The hospital said the cancellations were due to increased workload pressure on its services and staff.

Any delay was crucial and could have a major impact on the child patients, added Ms Ahern.

Families were being left in limbo and the cancellation of such important and complex surgery was having an impact on the wellbeing of children. “They’ve already been through enough, she said.”

There needed to be an examination of what was happening in children’s healthcare – the long waiting lists, said Ms Ahern.

Losing trust

Meanwhile, the co-founder of the Scoliosis Advocacy Network, Claire Cahill, has said that the parents of children awaiting scoliosis surgery are losing trust that the system will deliver.



Funding alone was not sufficient to solve the problem, she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.



Ms Cahill said there was a small specialised set of medical personnel who had the skills to carry out the complex surgery. It was the same surgeons who were doing the surgery (in different hospitals) so the capacity was very limited which was leading to the lengthening backlog.

The surgeons could not serve the entire sector, and more consultants were needed, she said. The waiting list in September 2021 was 187, in August 2022 it was 258. The more children on the list, the longer the wait for surgery.



The children needed safe access to care, she said.