Tullow electrician in ‘semis’ of top trade competition

By Elizabeth Lee

GARY O’Neill, an electrician from Tullow, Co Carlow is one step closer to being crowned champion of the trade, after reaching the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022.

Gary (30) has been in the trade for ten years and works for the family business, O’Neill Electrical. He has secured a place in the top ten following an initial application, which highlighted his passion for the trade as well as his dedication and commitment to going above and beyond for his customers.

Gary is an ambassador for apprenticeships and actively encourages young people to learn the trade. He also prides himself on his professionalism and dedication to his customers. Alongside his father, he has grown the family business with a history of customer retention and positive referrals, as they are always willing to go the extra mile.

In the 13th year of the prestigious award, he aims to join the Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame alongside reigning champion Dan Lloyd, an electrician from Brighton.

Gary said: “I’m really pleased to get through to the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022, particularly knowing how many incredible tradespeople I have been up against. I hope to impress the judges with my skills, expertise and my passion for the trade. To reach the national final in September would be a dream come true and I’d love the opportunity to champion the construction industry on behalf of my peers. I want to continue to encourage the youth of today to begin their journey in their chosen profession, as an apprenticeship will open many doors and is a great starting place for anybody.”

Together with over 30 other top tradespeople from across the UK and Ireland, Gary will battle it out to be shortlisted as a top ten finalist. The shortlisted candidates will participate in a one-day final event at Screwfix Live – back in Farnborough for the first time since 2019 – on Friday 23 September.

The overall winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022 and will take home the ultimate €20,000 prize bundle comprised of tech, tools and training.

To find out more about the semi-finalists and the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2022 award, please visit screwfix.com/stt