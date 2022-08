THE apple didn’t fall far from the tree at the Tullow Show, with a father and daughter scooping honours.

Owen O’Neill from Coolnacuppogue, Bagenalstown and his teenage daughter Sarah both received awards for their livestock at Coppenagh.

Sarah with an in-calf heifer won both the Young Handler and Commercial Champion in-calf Heifer competition, while dad Owen took the honours with his bullock, which won both the Commercial Breed (no permanent teeth) and Commercial Breed (under 36 months) classes.