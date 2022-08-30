Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

 

Declan O’Toole

Bough, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare – 28th August 2022 (suddenly). Sadly missed by his loving wife Chrissie, son Dillon, parents George and Mary, sisters Geraldine and Andrea, brothers Edmund and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Declan rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2 o’c until 8 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Declan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

 

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

