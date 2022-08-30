Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson marries Roisin O’Mahony in Kerry

James Cox

Irish Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson and his long-term girlfriend Roisin O’Mahony tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry.

Gleeson married O’Mahony, an actress and comedian, on Saturday at the Church of the Sacred Heart of the Glen.

Parish priest Fr Patsy Lynch shared photos of the wedding on Twitter.

Cork-born Gleeson, 30, gained fame for his portrayal of villainous king Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

Fr Lynch said it was a “very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony”.

He added: “It was an amazing celebration. Everyone was so relaxed. I will treasure so many memories of this special day.

“This simple wedding ceremony was amazing because of its simplicity and families coming together to celebrate.”

Jack Gleeson and Roisin O’Mahony tied the knot on Saturday. Picture: Twitter/@patsylynch

It’s safe to say the wedding was a more joyous occasion than the famous on-screen wedding involving Gleeson’s Game of Thrones character.

Joffrey Baratheon was poisoned during the celebration of his wedding to Margaery Tyrell in the hit series.

Gleeson announced he would take time away from acting after his role in the HBO show came to an end, but has since returned to theatre acting.