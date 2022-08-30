Summer fun at Graigue childcare centre

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Even the staff got in on the action!

 

By Elizabeth Lee

WHAT better way to make everlasting childhood memories than organising a delicious barbecue that’s followed by a madcap water fight?

It was water pistols at the ready when the youngsters in Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre celebrated the end of their summer camp with an al fresco lunch followed by a brilliant water fight. The summer camp is attended by the boys and girls aged five to 12, who would usually attend the after-school service during school term.

“The summer camp is for those children whose parents would be working. It’s a lot more relaxed than during the school term. We do this every summer and the kids love it. They love the barbecue, but the water fight is the best! The kids go for us staff, they’d drown us quicker than one another. The weather was fabulous so no-one minded getting wet! It was great craic!” said Yvonne Coffey from the childcare centre.

It was water guns at the ready for the delighted children

 

***There’s a full gallery of photos of the water fight in today’s paper

