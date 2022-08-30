Two killed in Cork collision involving car transporter

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 2.45pm

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information after a man and a woman were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Carrigaline on Tuesday morning.

The collision, which involved a car transporter and three cars, happened on the N28 at the Shannon Park roundabout.

The two occupants of one car, both understood to have been in their 80s, were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11am. Their bodies have since been taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

The driver of a second car was taken by ambulance to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said the drivers of both the car transporter and the third car involved in the incident were assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Forensic collision investigators remain at the scene and traffic diversions are expected to remain in place for a number of hours. Motorists are advised to check the Garda traffic Twitter account (@gardatraffic) for updates.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10.45am-11am, particularly those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.