Wartime grenade found in Northern Ireland as public urged to avoid area

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have asked the public to avoid the tow path area at Bridge Street in Portadown, Co Armagh, after the discovery of what is believed to be a Second World War grenade.

The device was discovered on Tuesday evening.

PSNI Inspector Conway said: “Police are working to clear the area at this time.

“I appreciate this will cause some disruption for those impacted, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.

“I want to thank those who may be affected as we continue our work to clear the area.”

