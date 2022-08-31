Death notices and funeral announcements

MOLLOY, (née Flaherty), Elizabeth

August 26th 2022, Carlow, formerly Donnycarney, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Francis, much loved mother to Francis, David, Geraldine and Pearse. Elizabeth will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, sons, daughter, son-in-law Francis, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren Mercedes, Dylan, Kasey, Niamh, Róisín, Manus, great grandchildren Emmett, Georgia, Maeve, sisters Catherine, Patricia, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Nygerie, Lucy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing in her daughter’s residence this Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock until 9 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Colmcille’s Church, Idrone Avenue, Knocklyon D16 R2P7, for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial thereafter in Balgriffin Cemetery. If you would like to view Elizabeth’s Funeral Mass, please click here.