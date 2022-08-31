House and retail until up for sale on Carlow/Kilkenny border

An opportunity to acquire a family home and a business premises that are side by side and yet totally separate from one another has come up at Graigeunamanagh.

The house is accessed from Turfmarket and the retail unit has Main Street access and rear access also from Turfmarket. The two buildings are not interconnected, but are next door to each other.

The dwelling is accessed through a small courtyard that leads into an old style kitchen, there is a sitting room and bathroom on the ground floor and upstairs there are three double bedrooms, 1 single and a bathroom. The house has a lot of character and charm.

The retail unit is currently operating as a butcher shop, with fridges and prep area to the rear. The three story building has several rooms upstairs which potentially could be reinstated into modern living accommodation, or offices. Graiguenamanagh is a bustling picturesque town on the banks of the river Barrow and attracts many tourists, particularly in the summertime.

The area is renowned for its fishing and boating pursuits, not to mention the beautiful walkway along the Barrow to St Mullins. Asking price €275,000. More information here.