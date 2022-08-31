Plans lodged for largest ever private housing scheme for Ennis

Gordon Deegan

Plans have been lodged for the single largest ever private housing scheme for Ennis.

Availing of the Government’s ‘fast track’ planning system for large housing developments, one of the country’s largest house building firms, Glenveagh Homes has lodged plans for the €65 million 289 home scheme direct to An Bord Pleanála.

The Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme is made up of 125 three-bed townhouses, 74 3/4 bed semi-detached homes, 66 two bed townhouses, 12 two bed duplex and 12 one bed maisonettes.

The scheme – which comes with 488 car-parking spaces – will also provide a 60 place creche.

The site with an address at Ballymacaula, Drumbiggle, Keelty, Circular Road fronts into the Ennis bypass link Rd between the roundabout near Ennis Golf Club and the roundabout on the N85 Lahinch Rd.

The 11.32 hectare site – which has a net developable area of 8.9 hectares – is located adjacent to Ennis golf club.

As part of the purchase agreement for the lands with the unnamed vendor, Glenveagh has agreed to provide a sliver of the land-bank to Ennis Golf Club.

In compliance with its Part V Social and Affordable housing obligations, Glenveagh is proposing to sell 57 homes to Clare County Council and has put an indicative price tag of €12.4 million on the 57 homes.

The planning statement discloses that “in line with the Council’s policy, these units have been pepper potted in clusters throughout the development”.

The deal can only proceed if and when Glenveagh secure planning permission for the overall scheme.

Planning statement

According to a planning statement lodged with the application “the proposed development has been designed to provide high quality residential units that will contribute positively to Ennis and deliver much needed housing in this area”.

The statement adds that “the proposed site layout focuses on the creation of a distinct residential neighbourhood that will enhance and integrate with the wider area. The proposed development has been designed in such a way to ensure it integrates in a cohesive manner and makes a positive contribution to the Ennis locality.”

The planning statement also contends that “this new neighbourhood will be an aesthetically pleasing and highly efficient new housing project that will provide vital services and amenities beneficial for the wider community”.

It adds: “Its permeable layout will provide important accessible links for local residents to public transport, community facilities and amenities in the wider area of Ennis.

Glenveagh had originally proposed 285 units and the density of the scheme was marginally increased after the firm went through a pre-planning consultation with the appeals board.

The SHD system – which is being phased out – allows developers to by-pass local authorities and lodge plans direct with An Bord Pleanala.

Those seeking can make submissions can make them direct to An Bord Pleanála