Showband gig raised almost €3k for hospitality kitchen

By Elizabeth Lee

THE dancefloor was packed all night when The Ritz Showband recently played a benefit gig at the Talbot Hotel, Carlow in aid of St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen. With the band, the hotel, the ticket printer and all volunteers giving their time and services for free, almost €3,000 raised, which will go directly to the charity.

“The music was excellent! The dancefloor rocked all night! The Ritz Showband really got the crowd going. We raised €2,970 on the night, so that should keep the kitchen going for a week. We’re feeding more people than ever before – about 140 people a day – plus we’re giving out upwards of 70 food parcels a week,” said Nora Meaney, PRO of St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, cutting straight to the chase.

“Feeding 140 people a day is an incredible amount of people to feed. Just because you have a nice car in your drive doesn’t mean that there aren’t hungry children in the house. We’re seeing an increase in all types of people who come to our service; people who would have made a donation of food before are now looking for food themselves.

There’s no judgement here, all you’ll get is a hot meal and a warm smile. No-one is turned away,” continued Nora.

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen is a charity that cooks and serves a good, nutritious dinner at its restaurant in The Waterfront, Mill Lane, Graiguecullen, Monday to Friday, while also providing families in need with food parcels to tide them over the weekend, if necessary.

In July, ***The Nationalist*** reported that that the charity was appealing for money, donations of food and volunteering hours as it struggled to keep up with the demand for its service. While it used to cost about €100,000 a year to keep the kitchen going, now with inflation and the high demand for food, costs have increased phenomenally. Their food donations have decreased and they’re also crying out for volunteers, particularly people with kitchen experience. Nora is once again making an appeal for donations and is inviting companies or individuals to come along and see for themselves the work they do and maybe sponsor the kitchen for a day, a week or more.

If you’d like to make a cash or food donation or experience at first hand the work that they do, then go along to The Waterfront, Mill Lane, Graiguecullen. If you would like to donate, bank details for St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen Ltd are BIC BOFIIE2D and IBAN IE65 BOFI 9065 3169 3735 69.