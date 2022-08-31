Vans damaged during attempted break-ins

Carlow Garda Station

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public to be extra attentive about security surrounding their work vehicles after several vans were broken into and damaged by criminals looking for tools and other valuables.

Among the burglaries under investigation by local gardaí is a break-in to a van, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday 23 August. The van was parked outside a house in Burrindale, Pollerton, Carlow, when three men were captured on CCTV breaking into the vehicle shortly after 2am. The three men were travelling in a dark-coloured Ford Focus. Nothing was taken from the van.

Another van in the Pollerton area was broken into in Kingswood between 11pm on Monday 22 August and 6am on the following day. The van was parked outside the owner’s house when the incident occurred, but nothing was taken from the vehicle. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information about either incidents to get in touch at Carlow Garda Station.

Their colleagues in Bagenalstown are also appealing for information, this time in relation to the break-in of a van between 9.30pm on Monday 22 August and 6am on Tuesday 23 August in Pairc Glenn na Bearú, Bagenalstown.

The van was parked outside the owner’s house when the incident occurred. Nothing was taken from the van. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station.