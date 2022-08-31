What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

News of Mikhail Gorbachev’s death, the conclusion of public pay talks and a fatal crash in Co Cork dominate Wednesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times carries an image of shoes and bikes left on the edge of Lough Enagh, Co Derry, where two boys tragically drowned on Monday.

The paper also reports on public sector pay talks with concluded on Tuesday, the outcome of which was the offer of a 6.5 per cent increase over 18 months.

Similar to the Irish Examiner, the papers has a short article on the front page covering the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev after the news broke late on Tuesday.

The Examiner’s lead image is from Co Cork, where two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a car transporter on Tuesday.

The paper also reports that Páirc Uí Chaoimh is to house 80 refugees on a short-term basis.

The Echo also covers the N28 fatal collision, alongside a piece on Cork City Council urging An Bord Pleanála to refuse Cork County Board GAA planning permission for a Strategic Housing Development in Kilbarry.

The Irish Independent leads with: ‘Young workers to pay €2k a year so older people can retire earlier’, citing the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council’s pre-budget submission.

Finally, The Irish Daily Mail reports people over 55 and rural dwellers are at risk of falling behind on their mortgage payments, according to a warning from the Central Bank.

In Britain, criticism of Meghan and political jostling are splashed across the front pages.

A poll by the Daily Mirror says 82 per cent of people want a freeze on soaring gas and electricity bills, while i has small firms pleading with Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to “save us from 400 per cent energy hike”.

Ms Truss’s opponent Rishi Sunak tells the Financial Times that markets are losing faith in the British economy.

A “completely unsustainable” surge in demand will see food banks unable to feed the hungriest families this winter, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads with the headline “Farewell… I’m proud of the things we did” as it covers an “upbeat” Boris Johnson reflecting on his legacy.

“World mourns a true man of peace” says Metro as it reflects on the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail cover a think tank’s proposal for an independent review into initial police training amid falling public confidence in officers.

Patients will be able to use the NHS app to find hospitals with shorter waiting lists, reports The Times.

And The Sun and Daily Star dedicate their splashes to criticism of Britain’s Duchess of Sussex following a recent interview and podcast.

