Carlow childcare group offered temporary home

KILDAVIN Childcare have been offered a temporary new home as their dispute with the Catholic Church over use of the Spellman Hall continues. The dispute centres around the use of the hall and upgrade works that are required.

Kildavin Clonegal GAA have offered Kildavin Childcare a space for their services as they remain locked out of Spellman Hall. Childcare chairperson Sinead Murphy said work was underway to get everything in order, with the hope that childcare services would be ready to open by the end of the week.

However, Ms Murphy said Kildavin Childcare still wished to operate from Spellman Hall and was disappointed that no resolution had been offered to the impasse by the parish and Bishop Denis Nulty.