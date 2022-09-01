Death notices and funeral announcements

Eamon Timmons

Cardiff, Wales and late of 2 Bestfield, Carlow, passed away on August 9th, 2022.

Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy and much love father of John, Martin, Michael, Maria and Bernadette, extended family and friends.

May Eamon’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Eamon’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, September 5th, at 11 am in The Oratory Church, St Alban-on-the Moors, Cardiff.

Eamon’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following lin

Michael (Mick) Keating

119 The Avenue, Willow Park, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Marley, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow, August 31st 2022 (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving son Darren, daughter Siobhán, grandchildren Niall, TJ and Amy, brother Jim, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.