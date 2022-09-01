Donnelly not considering his position over rental property controversy

Updated: 11.30am

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said he is not considering his position after it emerged that he failed to register a rental property with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) since 2019.

On Wednesday, Mr Donnelly admitted that the property had not been registered on time, as is required by law. The Minister only registered the property last week following the controversy surrounding Longford-Westmeath TD Robert Troy and his rental properties.

Last week, Mr Troy resigned from his role as minister of state in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment after it came to light that he had failed to register all of his property interests on the Dáil register of members’ interests, and had not registered a rental property with the RTB.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Donnelly said an “oversight” led to his failure to register the property with the RTB.

“It shouldn’t have happened, the responsibility is mine. It’s a long-standing tenancy – it was registered in 2011, it was renewed in 2015 and it should have been renewed in 2019.

“That’s my fault, it was an oversight. I’m not considering my position,” he said.

The Minister reiterated that it “shouldn’t have happened”, adding: “It’s my responsibility and as soon as I found out about it, I followed the same process that everyone has to do.”

‘Slap in the face’

Earlier, the Social Democrats’ housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan said the two instances of Government ministers failing to adhere to rental regulations was a “huge slap in the face” for landlords who follow those rules, adding that it raises questions over how seriously the Government take rental regulations.

“I think this is a hug slap in the face for the tens of thousands of landlords who do everything by the book – register with the RTB, follow all the laws, all the regulations – and now they know that a Government minister has not done that,” he told Newstalk.

“It’s not really conceivable that [Mr Donnelly] forgot about it, he would have been getting the rental income from it and everything else.

“It raises a question, not just of Mr Donnelly – is the Government taking this seriously at all? Do they consider regulation of the private rental sector a serious matter?” he added.