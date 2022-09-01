Met Éireann reveals names for 2022/2023 storm season

Thursday, September 01, 2022

Met Éireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Netherlands’ Koninklijk Nederlands Meteorologisch Instituut (KNMI) have unveiled the official storm names for the 2022/2023 storm season.

As with previous years, the storms are named in collaboration, using names from the three countries.

The collaboration between Ireland and the UK’s meteorological services began in 2015 to help raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe storms, with KMNI joining the initiative in 2019.

Cillian, Íde and Ruadhán are among the names chosen for the coming season’s storms.

Names contributed by the UK’s Met Office include traditional Welsh and Scottish names, such as Owain.

The first storm of the new season will be Antoni, with each storm thereafter taking the name chosen for the next letter of the alphabet.

The other names included in the 2022/2023 list are Betty, Daisy, Elliot, Fleur, Glen, Hendrika, Johanna, Kalid, Loes, Mark, Nelly, Priya, Sam, Tobias, Val and Wouter.

No names were chosen for the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z.

