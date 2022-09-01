Renewed appeal for information on fatal road-traffic collision

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Naas are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road-traffic collision in which a Carlow man was killed that occurred in Clane, Co Kildare on the morning of Saturday 20 August.

Michael Fleming, originally from Carlow town, was out cycling in Clane that morning when he was involved in a fatal accident. At approximately 8.30am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a cyclist and an articulated tractor unit on the Millicent Road in Clane.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone who was travelling between Firmount Cross and Millicent Cross on the outskirts of Clane between 8am and 8.30am on Saturday 20 August is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera (including dash-cam) footage are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.