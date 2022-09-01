Roscommon GAA launch investigation after referee assaulted during underage match

An investigation has been launched by Roscommon GAA following an alleged assault on a referee.

Footage circulating online appears to show the match official lying on the ground and receiving medical attention.

It followed an exchange with an individual at an underage game in Ballyforan on Wednesday night.

In a statement, Roscommon GAA said it “strongly condemns” behaviour which puts officials at risk.

“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening,” said the statement.

“We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk.”

The match was abandoned in the second half of the game and an investigation has been launched.

Abuse

Meanwhile, Senator Shane Cassells has said the alleged assault has further highlighted the need for a clampdown on abuse in sport.

The Meath West Senator said:”This morning we are waking up to shocking reports of an alleged assault of a referee at a GAA match.

“The time to clampdown on abuse in sports was yesterday and we must take a zero-tolerance approach to abuse in sport going forward.

“The stats produced by Dr Noel Brick from Ulster University showed that 94.29 per cent of 438 GAA referees surveyed experienced verbal abuse, with 23.06 per cent reporting physical abuse.

“Last night was a reaffirmation of how real these stats are.

“And online abuse is feeding a lot of the hatred that is then manifesting itself in physical abuse.

“Yesterday veteran GAA referee Maurice Deegan (Laois) came out and said that “social media is a curse on refereeing” and is having a major impact on the recruitment of new match officials.

“Our Oireachtas report on the elimination of abuse in sport set out a number of recommendations namely the removal of funding for organisations who breach codes of conduct.

“This has to be on the table in order to clampdown on the abuse faced by officials, referees and players.”