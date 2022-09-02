Death notices and funeral announcements

Patricia (Pat) Nolan (née Foley)

Ballytiglea, Borris, Carlow / Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny

Predeceased by her husband Donie, daughter Josephine ,son Don and grandson Michael. Sadly missed by her sons Pat and John, daughters Margaret and Stella, daughters-in-law Trudy and Ellen, sons-in-law John and Joe, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence ( Eircode R95 F2X6 ) from 4pm to 8 pm on Friday and on Saturday from 12 noon to 8pm. Funeral to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.