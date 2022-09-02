Death notices and funeral arrangemennts

Patrick (Paddy) Brennan “ Stewpot “

late of 135 Sleatty Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow, peacefully, on September 2nd, 2022, in the tender and expert care of the Matron and staff of Hillview Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by his parents Dan (The Forge) and Doris, his sister Dot and brothers Oliver and Donal.

Paddy will never be forgotten by his precious wife Philly, loving daughters Terena, Vonnie, Antoinette and Diane, brother Michael, adoring grandchildren Jennifer, Niamh, Sarah, Susan, Sinead, Ellen, Laura and Harriet, great-grandchildren Emily Rose, Bobby, Evan, Erin, Lily, Tiernan, Sam, Bonnie and Frankie, sons in law Thomas (Kearns), Marty (Maher) and Hugh (Murphy), sister in law Mary, Philly’s sisters Anne and Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen on Saturday, September 3rd, from 4pm to 7pm, with Prayers at 6pm.Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 4th, at 11.30am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen with burial immediately afterwards in KilleshinCemetery.