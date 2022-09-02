Death notices and funeral arrangements

Michael (Mick) Keating

119 The Avenue, Willow Park, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Marley, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow, August 31st 2022 (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving son Damien, daughter Siobhán, grandchildren Niall, TJ and Amy, brother Jim, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Askea Parish Webcam