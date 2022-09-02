€86k granted for three Co Carlow projects



Killoughternane hall



By Elizabeth Lee

ALMOST €86,000 has been granted for three developments in south Co Carlow under the CLÁR scheme for small-scale rural projects.

The CLÁR funding scheme is an investment programme for rural areas that provides funding for small infrastructural projects, like those that will benefit the community.

Three projects will benefit from the latest round of funding in the south of the county, including Scoil Moling in Glynn, which was awarded €44,000 for the development of a play area; Killoughternane hall will benefit from a new roof, thanks to the €27,000 it was awarded; while almost €15,000 was granted to Drumphea community centre for works to be carried out there.

Welcoming the news, cllr Tommy Kinsella said: “This is a great boost for these communities. This type of funding helps to keep our rural communities alive.”