Harry Styles Slane Castle tickets on sale today

Tickets for the Harry Styles concert at Slane Castle next summer will go on sale this morning.

The singer will perform as the main act at the Meath venue on June 10th next year, following in the footsteps of legendary artists including David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and U2.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on the Ticketmaster site with prices starting at €97.10.

Styles, who first came to public attention as a member of X-Factor creation One Direction, played a sold-out concert at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this summer.

His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top 10 bestselling albums of 2017, topping the charts in Ireland, the UK and the US, and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

He followed that with the similarly chart-topping Fine Line two years later and released his third album, Harry’s House, in May this year.

As well as commercial success Styles has also received critical acclaim, winning two Brit Awards, a Grammy Award, an Ivor Novello Award as well an American Music Award.

He was also the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue magazine.