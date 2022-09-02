Leaving cert students score maximum points of 625

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were tears of joy and sheer relief when leaving cert students from across Co Carlow logged onto their phones on Friday morning to get their exam results.

While students traditionally returned to their alma maters to discover their destiny, scholars can now log onto a special portal to find out how they got on.

The maximum score of 625 points is a huge achievement for both the successful student and the array of teachers who helped get them there.

There were great scenes of jubilation at Presentation De La Salle College, Bagenalstown, when Mairead Hayden achieved the elusive 625. Her proud parents Mary and Martin accompanied her to school, where they were met by her teachers. From Bawnree, Old Leighin, Mairead hopes to study medicine in UCG or pharmacy in Trinity College.

“The community of Presentation De La Salle College are very proud of Mairead and her fantastic effort over the past six years. She will be amazing on whatever path she chooses,” said principal John Keane.

In St Leo’s College, Carlow, the school hosted a reception for the leaving cert girls so they could meet their teachers and pals and share their joy with one another.

“We’ve been celebrating with the girls all morning! They wanted to come in and see their teachers,” said principal Niamh Broderick. “The wait is finally over! We’re over the moon for them, the world’s their oyster!”

Among the students who attended the reception were four girls who each scored the magic number of 625 points. All hailing from Carlow town, the top scorers were Brianna Lupchian, Rana Gharib, Edel Colgan and Isra Yousif. Isra’s sister Khawla also scored maximum points in her leaving cert in 2018.

With more than 170 students sitting the state exam this year in St Leo’s College, the principal said that she was proud of all her young students. “I’m very proud of them and delighted for them all,” said Ms Broderick.