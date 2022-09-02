Man (20) charged with murder of pensioner to face Central Criminal Court trial

Tom Tuite

A man charged with the murder of pensioner Christopher Hall in Balbriggan, Co Dublin last November has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The father of two (65) was found in his home in Dun Saithne Green, Balbriggan by one of his daughters. He had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Owen Maughan (20), also of Dun Saithne, Balbriggan, is accused of murdering the pensioner on either November 23th or 24th. He was charged by gardaí in May and was held in custody following a brief hearing.

He appeared before Judge John O’Leary at Cloverhill District Court on Friday when Detective Sergeant Eoin McDonnell served him with a book of evidence.

State solicitor Niamh Tuite said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to the accused being returned for trial to the next term of the Central Criminal Court. Judge O’Leary granted the order sending him forward for trial.

The judge also warned Mr Maughan to notify the prosecution within two weeks and provide names or information that might be of assistance if he intended to rely on an alibi in his defence.

Legal aid, to include senior and junior counsel, was granted following an application by defence solicitor Fergal Boyle who asked the court to note the gravity of the charge.

He added: “There are issues that need to be discussed immediately.”

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, and Mr Maughan was further remanded in custody.

The accused, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, stood silently as the judge made the order. He spoke only to acknowledge that he understood the procedure but has not yet indicated a plea.

The judge also ordered gardaí to provide copies of interview videos to the defence.

At his first hearing on May 19th at Balbriggan District Court, Detective Sergeant McDonnell said the accused made no reply when charged.