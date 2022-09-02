Mary Lou McDonald to meet with political leaders during California visit

Kenneth Fox

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will meet political and business leaders on her visit to California this weekend.

During the trip, she will brief Governor Gavin Newsom, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and a number of State and Congressional representatives.

These include Congressman Mike Thompson, Assembly member James Gallagher and Ambassador Eleni Kounalakis; the first woman elected Lieutenant Governor of California with responsibility for International Affairs and Trade.

She will also be meeting with senior global executives from the likes of Google and Salesforce when she addresses business leaders at an event hosted by the Bay Area Council.

The Sinn Féin president will also meet with Irish Consul General Micheál Smith with Tourism Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the IDA.

She will also address the Labor Day breakfast organised by the San Francisco Labor Council and attend a number of Irish Community events in Páirc na nGael and the United Ireland Cultural Centre.

Finally, Ms McDonald will deliver a keynote address at the University of San Francisco on Wednesday evening.

Speaking about the trip, Ms McDonald said: “I am travelling to California this weekend and I look forward to meeting with political representatives, business leaders, trade unions and the Irish community.

“While we are dealing with many challenges, this is a time of real hope and opportunity in Ireland.

“The social and economic opportunities are immense and we want to see them realised. This requires planning and preparation, something which the current government are completely failing to do.

“We are approaching the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, an agreement that shows what can be achieved when people come together in common purpose.”

She said the role of the US in securing the Good Friday Agreement was “critical, and their voice will be just as important as we move towards referenda on Irish unity.”

“My message on this trip is about change, opportunity and working together in common cause and that is what I’m committed to delivering,” she said.