Presentation College gets new extension

Friday, September 02, 2022

 

Principal Ray Murray, second right, signing the contracts with, from left, Balazs Keresztury, BDP Architects, Tom Nolan, Nolan Construction. and Neil Fennell, Department Of Education.
Back row: Mark Gormley, Galileo Energy Services, Mechanical Engineers, Robert Moore, Malone O’Regan Structural Engineers,
Noel O’Neill, Presentation College, Fintan Clancy, Brennan Associates Quantity Surveyors and Gary Carley, Presentation College

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

PRESENTATION College, Carlow is to be extended as construction work on three classrooms and a science lab has just begun.

The school’s board of management was delighted when the Department of Education approved the substantial additional accommodation to the school. The construction stage of phase one has just started.

The provision of the additional accommodation will ease the annual oversubscription for places in the school and will enhance the top-class facilities already available to students.

 

