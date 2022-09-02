Ryanair passenger numbers hit new all-time high in August

Friday, September 02, 2022

Conor Humphries, Reuters

Ryanair in August flew a record number of passengers for the fourth month in a row as it continued to consolidate its position as Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers.

The Dublin-based low-cost carrier, which unlike many airlines made a point of keeping its pilots and crew up-to-date with their flying hours during the pandemic, flew 16.9 million passengers in August compared to a pre-Covid peak of 14.9 million in August 2019.

Ryanair last week flew an average of over 3,000 flights a day, almost double the 1,600 flights of its next largest rival easyJet, according to European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol.

The average proportion of empty seats per flight were 4 per cent, for the second month in a row compared to 3 per cent in August 2019.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Up to 43% of households face energy poverty as Donohoe promises help

Friday, 02/09/22 - 9:33am

What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, 02/09/22 - 7:50am

Harry Styles Slane Castle tickets on sale today

Friday, 02/09/22 - 7:02am