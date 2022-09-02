SETU will provide courses to clients of addiction centres

SOUTH East Technological University (SETU) is to provide higher education courses for service users from addiction treatment centres, including Tiglin.

Ireland’s Higher Education Authority (HEA) and minister for higher education Simon Harris announced the award of €833,333 in funding to SETU.

Tiglin opened its doors in 2008 with its first residential rehabilitation centre for men in Wicklow. This was followed by additional centres, including the women’s centre at Brittas Bay, in subsequent years, to provide rehabilitation programmes for people affected by drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness.

Its services take a holistic approach that not only address addiction issues but aim to equip people to return to life in society with confidence. This includes facilitating educational and training opportunities to service users.

SETU, through its faculty of lifelong learning, began collaborating with Tiglin in 2016 to deliver supportive educational programmes to advance access to higher education and to better support reintegration into society.

This HEA funding will enable SETU and Tiglin to co-create a suite of micro-credentials and build courses specific to the needs of those on the Tiglin recovery programme, embedding those awards within the programme itself to create conditions for connectedness with the community that are vital for long-term success.

SETU president Professor Veronica Campbell said the award would “scaffold the development of new initiatives to provide higher education and employment pathways for service users at Tiglin and other rehabilitation centres in the southeast and complements a broader suite of initiatives in SETU around inclusive higher education for all”.

Dr Joseph Collins, head of faculty of lifelong learning at SETU’s Carlow campus added: “At SETU we have always believed in reaching beyond our walls and connecting with communities in ways that are novel, challenging and impactful. By being proactive and working with Tiglin, we created the opportunity for learners to enter higher education for the first time, and in delivering on-site at Tiglin, we have opened up a world of possibilities and a brighter future of those participating in the Tiglin addiction recovery programme.”