Electric Picnic drug warning after double strength ecstasy found

Saturday, September 03, 2022

The health service has issued a drug warning to Electric Picnic festivalgoers as an ecstasy tablet with two times the average dose was found.

It said the on-site lab had identified the Mybrand purple skull MDMA as a cause for concern.

The HSE is running a pilot drug testing scheme at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois this weekend.

It said: “Higher strength equals high risk. Its important for people to follow harm reduction if they use MDMA. Start low, go slow and leave at least two hours before considering to take more.”

Under the pilot, testers will examine the chemical make-up of drugs that have been submitted anonymously to designated drop-off receptacles to gain a better understanding of the current drug trends.

