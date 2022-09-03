  • Home >
Met Éireann issues warning for ‘intense rainfall’ in 13 counties

Saturday, September 03, 2022

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a warning for intense rainfall up to 50mm on Sunday morning across 13 counties.

The forecaster said heavy downpours and squalls are likely in counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.

The status orange warning will be in place from 4am to 8am on Sunday, with a less severe yellow warning issued for the rest of the country overnight from Saturday.

The rainy weather comes as more than 70,000 people attend Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for rain is in place until midnight on Saturday and between 2am and 11am on Sunday.

The UK Met Office also warned “torrential” downpours meant some flooding of homes and businesses was likely while there could also be disruption to power supplies and transport.

There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.

