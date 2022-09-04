In Photos: ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ Electric Picnic 2022 returns to Stradbally

  • Home >
Sunday, September 04, 2022

Kenneth Fox

After two long years Ireland’s biggest music and arts festival Electric Picnic returned to Stradbally, Co Laois.

Although it was wet and rainy for most of three-day festival, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the close to 70,000 music lovers.

With the likes of Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys headlining, there was plenty of variety on show.

There were also a number of Irish acts on the bill with the likes of Denise Chalia, Picture This, Fontaines D.C., James Vincent McMorrow and The Coronas flying the green flag.

Here are some of the best pictures from the festival.

Picture This performing during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Picture This performing during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Daniel ‘Lango’ Lang of the Scratch during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

DJ Provai of Kneecap during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Kneecap perform during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Crowds watch Anne-Marie during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Anne-Marie during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Anne-Marie on the main stage during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Revellers during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Revellers during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Cosplayer Keith Rankin during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

DJ Provai of Kneecap during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Festivalgoers at the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Crowds watch Becky Hill on the main stage during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

