Three sisters die after violent incident in Tallaght

Tomas Doherty

Gardaí are investigating a violent incident in Dublin in which a teenager and her two young sisters died.

At about 12.30am on Sunday, gardaí were informed of a violent incident taking place at a house in the Rossfield Estate in Tallaght.

Three sisters, two children and an adult teenager, were taken by ambulance to Crumlin hospital, where all three were later pronounced dead.

A male teenager was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Following an intervention by armed gardaí, involving the discharge of less than-lethal devices, a man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene.

The man is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The mother of the children, who was not injured at the scene, was also taken to Crumlin hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

All persons involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other. Gardaí said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The scene in Rossfield Estate remains sealed off and a forensic examination will begin later on Sunday by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí in Tallaght have established an incident room and said all circumstances of the incident were being investigated.