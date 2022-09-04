What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, September 04, 2022

The energy crisis, CervicalCheck controversy and the tragic death of a teenage jockey all feature on Sunday’s front pages.

The Business Post leads with an exclusive look at EU plans to deal with the energy crisis ahead of winter.

The EU hopes to impose a price cap on lower-cost energy producers and ask member states to implement compensation schemes to encourage industrial users and households to reduce electricity consumption, the paper reports.

A new poll commissioned by the Sunday Independent finds that 37 per cent of people will be unable to pay soaring energy bills this winter.

The Ireland edition of The Sunday Times reports that the head of CervicalCheck said some women claiming through the tribunal on the service’s failures know “in their heart and soul that they haven’t been wronged” but are using the process as they “might get some money”.

A Cabinet dossier warns of €6 billion blow to public finances due to the likely loss of corporate tax receipts in the future, The Irish Mail on Sunday reports.

The Irish Sunday Mirror covers the tragic death of a teenage jockey during the Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Co Kerry.

Speculation about a Boris Johnson come-back features in the British papers.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on a “two-fold” approach from Liz Truss to the energy crisis if she is made British prime minister, while The Observer reports the UK foreign secretary has been warned not to fill her Cabinet with “Johnson loyalists”.

The Sunday Mirror also warns of a “plot to bring back Boris”.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has written in the Sunday Express to tell Tories to “stop fighting” on one of his last days as prime minister.

The Sun reports Emily Atack will address unwanted sexual attention “from a very young age” as part of a new documentary.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports 58 per cent of teachers are feeding hungry students.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is front page of The Sunday Times.

The Independent reports “horrific” treatment of refugees sent to Rwanda.

And the Daily Star Sunday says secret service MI5 is looking for “tubby agents”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Sinn Féin remains most popular party in Ireland, poll finds

Sunday, 04/09/22 - 9:30am

Three sisters die after violent incident in Tallaght

Sunday, 04/09/22 - 8:00am

Electric Picnic fans brace for downpours as weather warning looms

Saturday, 03/09/22 - 6:35pm