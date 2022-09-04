Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning in place for entire country

Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann has updated its status yellow rainfall warning to include the entire country.

It initially only concerned six counties in the South East, but that’s now been expanded.

Forecasters say heavy downpours and some thunderstorms will spread northwards from 7pm tonight until 3am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann’s added some lightning and spot flooding is also possible.

⚠️ UPDATE: Status Yellow – Rain & Thunderstorm warning for Ireland Heavy rain along with a few thunderstorms will spread northwards over Ireland. Lightning & spot flooding in places ☔️⛈️ Valid: 19:00 Sunday 04/09/2022 to 03:00 Monday 05/09/2022 More👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/MALP6RPidp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 4, 2022

It is expected to be mostly dry on Monday morning with sunshine.

However, cloud will build during the day and showery rain will spread gradually northwards over the country.

There will be some heavy and thundery downpours bringing a possibility of some spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a fresh and gusty southeast breeze.

Tuesday will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Once again, some of the showers will likely turn heavy, merging to longer spells of rain in places. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

Showers will continue into Tuesday night, interspersed with clear spells. Overnight lows of 12 to 14 degrees with easterly winds easing mainly light.

Further spells of showery rain, persistent at times, and likely turning heavy or thundery on Wednesday.

Met Éireann said Thursday will bring quite widespread showers with some bright periods. Light to moderate northwest or variable winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.