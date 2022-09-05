Summer garden party celebrated at Carlow hospital

Residents, their visiting family members and HSE/South East Community Healthcare recently enjoyed a summer garden party on the grounds of Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and subsequent restrictions and precautions, the annual Summer Garden Party event at the Sacred Heart was one of the activities curtailed. So, the full resumption of one of the highlights of the activities calendar at the hospital was eagerly awaited by the residents, their family and friends and indeed the staff members on site.

Musical entertainment was provided on the day by the fabulous John and Catherine Curran. There was lots of singing, games, food and fun had by all. A special treat arrived for everyone on the day in the form of the ‘Mr. Whippy’ ice cream van!”

Speaking at the Garden Party, Jenny Dowling (Director of Nursing of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow) said:

“There have been tough times for everyone over the last two and a half years and we look forward to better days ahead. We are very appreciative of the great support we get at the Sacred Heart from the community in and around Carlow. The Summer Garden Party is an important fixture in the life of a residential care centre and we were delighted to resume with this year’s most enjoyable event.”