Traffic accident at Potato Market, Carlow

Monday, September 05, 2022

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred at Potato Market, Carlow today, Monday, at around lunchtime.

The accident occurred when a car hit the side of the roundabout at the junction of Potato Market and Kennedy Avenue and ended up crashing into the new seating area outside Centra supermarket.

Gardaí believe that a tyre may have blown out when the car hit the roundabout and then it mounted the footpath. The female motorist then hit part of the seating area. Fortunately, no-one was injured in the accident and gardaí in Carlow are investigating.

 

 

 

