Woman assaulted in New Oak, Carlow

Monday, September 05, 2022

 

Gardaí in Carlow town are investigating the assault

 

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information after a 32-year-old woman was assaulted by another woman at her home in New Oak Estate, Carlow.

Gardaí received a report about an assault at around 7.15am on Sunday morning, 4 September, and when they arrived they discovered a distressed woman with facial injuries. Her eyes were swollen and there was swelling and bruising to her face, so she was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident by an occupant of the house and believe that the assailant was known to the injured party. The garda Scene of Crime team forensically examined the house and investigations are ongoing.

They are appealing for information from anyone in the New Oak Estate area early on Sunday morning who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or from anyone who may have information that could assist them in their investigations.

Contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

 

