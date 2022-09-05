Yellow rain and wind warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

Kenneth Fox

A status yellow warning has been issued for three counties in Munster.

Met Éireann says Kerry, Cork and Waterford will see localised heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds and hazardous driving conditions.

The warning will come into place from midday until 11pm tonight.

Met Éireann said after a rather calm start today it will become windy, especially in the southwest with some strong gusts expected.

It will be a largely dry and sunny morning.

However, cloud will build during the day and showery rain will gradually spread northwards over the country.

There will be some heavy and thundery downpours bringing a possibility of some spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds.

⚠️Status Yellow – Rain & Wind Warning ⚠️ For Cork, Kerry & Waterford Some heavy rain accompanied by strong & gusty southeasterly winds may lead to ⬇️ 🚗Hazardous driving conditions

💧 Spot flooding in places Valid: 12:00 to 23:00 05/09 More here 👇https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/Y9Tl95DpfV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 5, 2022

There will be further showery rain tonight, especially across the south of the country with some clear spells developing in the north.

Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Tuesday will see showers or longer spells of rain will spread nationwide on Tuesday with some heavy bursts expected, especially in the south and southeast.

The best of any sunny spells will be across Ulster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh southeast winds.

There will be sunny spells and showers on Wednesday, some of the showers will be heavy and thundery.

Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate breezes, varying in direction.

Clear spells and scattered showers overnight. Areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Good spells of warm sunshine on Thursday along with scattered showers.

The showers will be heavy in places with a possibility of thunder.

Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light or moderate breezes. Mostly dry overnight with clear spells, but areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

It looks set to be a bright day on Friday with sunny spells and just a few showers. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.