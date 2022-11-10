Éist to host service of remembrance

By Suzanne Pender

ÉIST Cancer Support Centre will hold its annual ecumenical service of remembrance on Tuesday 22 November at 8pm.

The service offers Carlow people and their families the opportunity to remember and honour loved ones through readings and a candlelit service, which will take place over the course of the evening. This year, the service will be celebrated by Fr Tom Little, Rev Ger James and Fr John Dunphy and will be held in Holy Family Church, Askea. It can also be viewed via webcam at www.askeaparish.ie.

Tea and coffee will be served in Askea Community Parish Centre after the service and all are welcome.