Antiques Roadshow event raised vital funds for Éist

Friday, November 11, 2022

Lorna McGrath service manager of Éist Cancer Support Centre with art specialist Donal E. Robinson-Ryan of Sheppard’s Auction House, Durrow at the recent Antiques Roadshow in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel

By Suzanne Pender

AN AFTERNOON of hidden treasures and history took place in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel recently with a very worthy cause among its beneficiaries.

An Antiques Roadshow raised a terrific €2,416 for Éist Cancer Support Centre. Sheppard’s Irish Auction House had a busy afternoon valuing items such as maps, paintings, furniture, porcelain, jewellery and watches from all around the county and surrounding areas.

A total of 73 people arrived to have their items valued, with €2,416 raised for this very important local charity.

“I would sincerely like to thank Philip Sheppard and his team of specialists, MC George Candler, who provided superb entertainment, and Colin Duggan for sponsoring the venue,” said Lora McGrath, service manager at Éist Cancer Support Centre.

“We also held a silent auction and raffle, which was a huge success, and I would like to thank Brian King, MD of Naas Oil Company, who sponsored 500 litres of home heating oil, a local artist who donated a painting, and Bernadette Lacey jewellery,” added Lorna.

 

