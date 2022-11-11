Beef Supreme guitarist flies solo with new single

By Elizabeth Lee

DARRAGH O’Connor, a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer from Carlow town has just released a new single, ***Alive***, under the moniker FĒNIX.

The single is drenched in a synth sound reminiscent of the best 1980s pop songs, while it still sounds fresh with boppy dance beats for today.

Hailing from Browneshill Road originally and now living in Pollerton, Darragh will be familiar to punters of the live music scene locally as he’s a member of the hugely popular rock band Beef Supreme, on guitar, mandolin and vocals.

In 2020, he built his own studio in Carlow town and started Youngblood Music, providing recording and production facilities as well as label and PR services with a focus on local artists, as he’s hugely passionate about trying to stimulate the local music scene for local songwriters.

Darragh was a member of Exiles, who achieved local and national success over the last few years, and now he’s flying solo with his new project under the name of FĒNIX after signing a contract in August with Aztec Records in Britain.

The release of his debut single ***Alive*** is something of a new beginning for FĒNIX, as he explains: “With other musical projects coming to an end, I thought I’d have a dig through the countless drafts on my computer, and like most musicians, I’ve got loads of unfinished and unreleased songs. I wrote some of them over ten years ago!

“I’ve always preferred to remain in the background for bands and projects as I’ve got real imposter syndrome when it comes to my music. But coming out of the pandemic, I just decided to finally back myself and start putting my own music out there. I guess that’s where the name FĒNIX (phoenix) comes from – the idea of obtaining new life by rising from the ashes of a former self. With that in mind, I thought ***Alive*** was a natural first track for this project. In some ways it’s a typical love song about how that someone special in your life makes you feel, but the production is quite uplifting so I guess you could say it’s a bit of a romantic banger!”

***Alive*** is available on all streaming platforms via Aztec Records.