Death notices and funeral arrangements

Annie Josephine BRADY (née O’Donnell)

Southampton and formerly of St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow / Kildare

Jo Brady, 24 October 2022 (peacefully) Southampton. Formerly of St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow. Adored sister of Mona Conroy and dearly departed Seán, Marie and Gay. Perfect mother of Anne-Marie, Una and Paul. Cherished grandmother of Ali, Frankie, Claudie, Annie, Sammie, Jo and Matty. Jo was a nurse and midwife and will be remembered fondly by colleagues and patients for her compassion and care over the course of a long and happy career.

May Jo rest in peace.

Service on Tuesday 22nd November 2022 at 2:30pm in Wessex Vale Crematorium, Bubb Lane, West End, Southampton, Hampshire, SO30 2HL.

Reception afterwards at 3.30pm in Botley Park Hotel & Country Club, Winchester Road, Botley, Southampton, SO32 2UA.

Family flowers only please. Donaitions in lieu, if desired, to British Heart Foundation.