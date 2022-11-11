Death of Revd George Chambers

Friday, November 11, 2022

Revd George William CHAMBERS
Cork / Donegal / Limerick / Carlow / Wicklow

Former Dean of Limerick -November 9th, 2022, in the excellent care of the staff of Middletown House Nursing Home, Ardamine.

 

Beloved husband of the late Betty and much loved father of George, Anne and Mary (Steacy); father-in-law of George and grandfather of Ben and Harry.

 

Funeral Service at Kilcommon Church, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow (Y14 FP74) on Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 11.30a.m.

 

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Bishops’ Appeal.

 

“ The Lord is my Shepherd “

